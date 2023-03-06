The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 promo: Who are the Four Guns?

Sunday night on NBC you’re going to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 arrive on NBC — so what can we say about them?

Well, for starters, the title Blacklisters here are the Four Guns, and we do think that they are as dangerous as their name may suggest. Based on the promo that first debuted last night, it looks as though they may be targeting none other than Cynthia Panabaker!

Of course, the big question that we are left to wonder right now is why exactly they would want to do such a thing. What is the incentive that goes along with trying to take her out? We’re sure that it is political on some level given that she’s a Senator, through she does carry a lot of baggage with her from her days at the FBI and we can’t just forget about that.

Regardless of the Four Guns’ intentions, we are mostly just happy to see that Deirdre Lovejoy is going to be back for at least this go-around and hopefully more down the line. With this being the final season of the show, there is a good bit of incentive for us to get as many recurring players here and there as possible. It adds to the show’s legacy!

Whatever happens in episode 3, we also hope that it furthers the showdown between Reddington and Wujing, otherwise known as the true central battle at the heart of this season. This is a cause to get so many familiar faces back from the past, and we certainly think that a good many of them are going to want revenge. We’ve already gotten a pretty good sense of that already courtesy of the Freelancer!

