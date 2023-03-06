Quantum Leap season 1 episode 15 spoilers: Ben, public defender

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to see Quantum Leap season 1 episode 15 arrive — want to know more about it now?

Well, we should start (as we often do here) with a reminder that there’s another leap coming; this time around, Ben Song will be a practicing lawyer. Given that we’ve already seen him be a doctor, why not keep amping up the challenge here? There could be a timeliness to some of the themes of this story, which we have seen here and there in the past.

If you want to get a few more details now about this story, check out the full Quantum Leap season 1 episode 15 synopsis below:

03/13/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Ben leaps into a harried public defender, he must keep an innocent teenager accused of murder out of prison for life. In an unexpected turn of events, Jenn puts her legal expertise to the test as she steps in as the hologram on this complicated leap. TV-PG

For those who are already excited to see more of this show down the road, Quantum Leap has already been renewed for another season. Not only that, but work is already being done on it! The producers and NBC are doing a smart thing getting some episodes in the can immediately, as it will give them a good buffer in the event that a writers’ strike (or another strike out there) happens a little bit later on in the spring / summer. This also makes it all the more likely that we are going to see at least some new episodes in the fall. Of course, we do think that there’s a chance we will see some surprises leading up to that, so keep watching — can we please get a reunion of Ben and Addison, even if it’s a brief one? We’ll keep holding out some hope for it.

