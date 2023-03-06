Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS with season 2 episode 16?

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? If you are excited to see season 2 episode 16 down the road, we more than understand!

Of course, understanding does not necessarily mean that we are going to get more installments, and that is where we’re at right now. There is no new episode coming on tonight, and it’s a shame given that the Vanessa Lachey drama just came back from another hiatus! You are going to be seeing it back on Monday, March 13 with a story titled “Family Ties.”

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 16 synopsis with other insight all about the future:

“Family Ties” – When Navy residents discover their vehicles were burglarized overnight, the NCIS team connects it to a series of peculiar crimes and tracks down an unlikely bandit. Also, Whistler struggles with an uncooperative CI and Alex weighs his college options, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

By the end of this episode, we hope that we at least get a better sense when it comes to Alex’s future, which has been a big storyline for a little while now.

So why is the show on hiatus in the first place?

Well, the simplest answer that we can give right now is that this has a thing or two to do with them wanting to ensure that there are some more episodes set for May sweeps. The best way to keep up momentum is set yourselves up for a good run in April and May, one that will set the stage for a season 3 down the road. Luckily, we know that the show’s already been renewed, so that is something that you don’t have to worry about for the time being.

