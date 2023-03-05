The Company You Keep season 1 episode 4 return date at ABC

Want to get a little bit more news now on The Company You Keep season 1 episode 4 return date over at ABC? Want a few more details about the next story, as well?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and share the bad news: Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for a little while to see what is coming up next. Because the Oscars are on the air next week, you will be waiting until Sunday, March 19 to see what lies ahead. “All In” is the title for the next new episode, and below, you can see some more details via the attached synopsis:

Pressure from Daphne forces Charlie to take extreme measures at a high stakes poker game on a yacht. After meeting Emma’s family, Charlie’s confidence in their relationship strengthens, but his criminal activity continues to threaten their future.

Obviously, nobody wants to wait for that long to see a show they are very-much enjoying, but this is a necessity if you are airing on ABC, a.k.a. the network that broadcasts the Academy Awards year in and year out. The one thing we can say is that this break could make it so that some people have a better chance to catch up on the first three episodes if they are a little bit behind.

One thing we can say as a sign of optimism right now for the future is pretty simple: The ratings for the second episode were actually better than the premiere. That’s not something you see all that often so if we continue to see numbers rise, it makes us all the more hopeful for the future. It is still, though, WAY too early to know if we are getting a season 2 for this show or not.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Company You Keep season 1 episode 4?

Are you sad to be waiting a while to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

