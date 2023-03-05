Saturday Night Live cold open spoofs Fox & Friends, Mike Lindell

The moment that we saw Fox & Friends for the Saturday Night Live cold open, we had a good sense of what would be coming up next. Over the past few days, we’ve seen a lot of headlines about Fox News and a lawsuit involving Dominion Voting Systems. The question was just how the show was going to dive into this subject matter.

Bringing on a spoof of Mike Lindell was at least a nice touch, at least this show’s version that included Mike Lindell and his wife — a pillow. Also, him saying that he couldn’t say anything scandalous, only to then go on to say a number of things that were scandalous. This is a character that the show could do more with, even if they do have a tendency here to beat a few different political or politically-adjacent characters into the ground.

The biggest issue that we have with this opening is that over the years, we have seen so many different spoofs of Fox & Friends. Is there anything that they can do here that hasn’t been done before? The funny thing is that at a certain point, the show seemed to realize this too — this one of the shortest cold opens of the season. The moment that Kenan Thompson came out as a take on OJ Simpson, we quickly got the “live from New York” and that was more or less it.

If the show was going to make fun of Fox News, why not go more after some of their evening personalities? Why not give you the fake list of corrections at the end? This show has done so much more over the years with Fox & Friends over the years.

