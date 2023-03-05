1923 season 2 premiere date: The Paramount+ path ahead

If you do find yourselves very-much excited and eager to learn more about 1923 season 2 down the road, we congratulate you! After all, you are not that different from a lot of other people out there.

As we move further into the new year, we do tend to think that some more news is coming … you may just have to wait a little while for it. This is where things stand at the moment: There is no firm premiere date yet for season 2, as nice as that would be to have. The show hasn’t even started filming yet! There is not a set date for that, either, but we do hope that something more on this will come out in a few months.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

If you are the folks over at Paramount+, we at least think you have a good idea as to how you would like to handle this — it is a plan that includes the show coming back at the end of the year, and airing the show in a similar way to what we got with season 1. We also think that they would like to, if possible, air an episode on Paramount Network after Yellowstone.

Whether or not the streaming service can make that happen, however, is dependent on some other factors. Take, for starters, what is going on when it comes to the aforementioned Kevin Costner show, which may not resume production for several months, as well. While we don’t think its return date would directly impact that of 1923, how can you say anything with confidence right now? We’re not altogether sure that you can.

Everything else for season 2 is a little easier to predict, at least provided the production timeline is similar to how we have already laid it out. We feel pretty confident that the episodes will be released weekly and be roughly the same length. Story-wise, we expect that the new season will pick up shortly after the season 1 finale, where Spencer and Alexandra found themselves separated in a particularly dramatic way.

Related – Do you want to get some other news right now regarding the future of 1923?

What do you think the plan is going to be for 1923 season 2 at Paramount+?

Go ahead and share in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some further updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







