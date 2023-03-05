The Blacklist season 10 filming: An important return?

If you are exciting about The Blacklist season 10 at present, here is another big reason to be: A familiar face is back behind the scenes!

In a new post on Twitter, Andrew McCarthy shared an image of himself alongside James Spader on the set of the NBC hit. For those wanting some sort of evidence that this is a recent photo, McCarthy is wearing a jacket with The Resident logo on it — the actor recently played a major role on the Fox drama as Dr. Ian Sullivan. Odds are, McCarthy is back here as a director, which he has done more than twenty times over the course of the show’s run.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

McCarthy and Spader have a long-term relationship that goes back decades, as they were both cinematic icons during the Brat Pack era. Their friendship is probably one of the things that makes their collaboration on the show so strong, and we hope that Andrew gets to take on some pivotal stories over the end of the series. (Remember that season 10 is the last one.)

What is somewhat interesting here is that even in spite of him directing so many episodes behind the scenes, McCarthy has yet to appear on the show as an actor. We’d love for that to change, but that is really up to him — before his gig on The Resident, he has been known more recently for his directing work.

Remember that there is a new episode of The Blacklist set to air on NBC in just over 24 hours — we’d love for it to have some big answers about Reddington’s identity or some other mystery, but we’ll probably have to wait a little while for news on that.

Related – Check out some other updates all about The Blacklist, and courtesy of Spader himself

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







