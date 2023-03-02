The Blacklist season 10: James Spader on ‘borrowed time’

It’s rare that we get many quotes from James Spader outside of new episodes of The Blacklist — with that in mind, we’ll take just about every single one that we can!

For the sake of this article, of course that means sharing what the actor had to say in a new video from NBC itself. It’s one where the actor notes that he could long-term success for the show from the moment he read the pilot — the challenge was just finding a way to get to those final stages.

You can watch the video over here, and in it, it’s well-worth noting how Spader describes that Raymond Reddington could be on “borrowed time.” After all, the show has been building towards some sort of ending for this character for a while, and we do think we all have to be cognizant of the fact that this story could end in tragedy. Why wouldn’t it when you consider everything that we’ve seen over the years? Also, remember the premise that former Blacklisters are coming after Reddington over his role in locking them away. Wujing is currently the leader of that group, but there is a good chance that he is far from the only one. Over time, there could be a few other notable baddies that come out of the woodwork.

This video also gives you quotes from the show’s other series regulars, and it’s great hearing from so many of the people who have been there since season 1. We do think that nostalgia is a part of the puzzle for this final chapter, but so is that idea of resolution. Are we going to get something at the end of all of this? Sure, but there is another question in whether or not these are going to be the answers that we actually want.

