Magnum PI season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Find Roberto II!

Next week on Magnum PI season 5 episode 5, you’re going to see a story titled “Welcome to Paradise, Now Die!” — is this the best title for an episode ever? We have a hard time thinking of one that is better. We’re expecting a lot of comedy, but there are still some serious things going on here. Think in terms of what Higgins will be up to with Kumu during the episode, or what we’re going to see Thomas and Katsumoto work on over the course of the hour.

Then, there is also the all-important mystery of Roberto II — where is the beloved mouse? Will Rick and TC find him in time? This is where we imagine some of the laughs, since this feels like the ultimate sort of needle-in-a-haystack operation.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Magnum PI season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

03/12/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum recruits Katsumoto to help find a missing tourist. Higgins and Kumu attempt to solve the murder of a beloved dog. Rick enlists the aid of TC after he accidentally loses Magnum’s pet mouse, Roberto II. TV-PG

Of course, in addition to everything we’ve mentioned above there are still the long-term storylines that have been established from the premiere, including the Magnum / Higgins relationship. We personally love how that’s been handled; we know there were concerns from some that it would radically change the show, but it hasn’t. Instead, it’s another fun wrinkle to play around with, and you also get the same cases and personal dynamics that have allowed all of us to love the show so much from the beginning.

The bad news with episode 5 is that by the end of it, we’ll be at the halfway point of the season. Where did all the time go here? Everything is moving so very fast…

