Is Steve Schirripa leaving Blue Bloods? Will Anthony quit?

Is Steve Schirripa leaving Blue Bloods and the role of Anthony after this week’s new episode? We understand the reasons for concern. Just consider the evidence!

Take, for starters, the big story tonight where it seemed as though Erin was pressured to get rid of Anthony and, beyond that, Anthony even saying that he should quit. We’ve recognized for a while that this is something that could happen, given that Bridget Moynahan’s character could be moving to a new job as District Attorney, depending on how an election goes.

Meanwhile, it’s also been clear for a while that nothing here is guaranteed when it comes to the future of the entire cast. There are discussions about cast members potentially being cut ahead of a renewal. CBS seems to want to bring the show back, but at a lower budget than what we’ve seen from it in the past … and yes, that is totally frustrating.

Of course, even if we ever did lose Anthony, we’re not sure that this is the way that things could go for him. He’s just been so loyal to Erin over the years! They are basically family.

Here is the good news

When you are family, you do find a way to work through some of your issues. That is exactly what happened here, as we saw Erin do some digging once she realized something was off between her potential campaign manager and Anthony. As it turns out, they had a history, and she made it clear that they needed to squash it. She wants her own dream team, so why not have them both?

So while we are still concerned about many cast members of Blue Bloods long-term, you don’t have to freak out just yet. This series is not losing Anthony as of yet.

Related – Go ahead and get some more insight on the future of Blue Bloods, including the chances of a season 14

Do you think we could be seeing Steve Schirripa leave Blue Bloods at some point in the near future?

Just how worried are you? Share some of your thoughts in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates all about the future. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







