Fire Country season 1 episode 15: Is Rebecca dead?

We had a feeling entering the new episode of Fire Country tonight that there was a chance we could lose someone. There was just a question as to who that would be.

It’s hard to really think of this situation as one of good news or bad. We had a chance to see Eve make it through a life-altering situation still alive, but shortly after that, Rebecca ended up getting hurt. She died by the end of the hour. While she was not a series-regular character, she was a big part of the ensemble and in particular, she’s the one who was able to facilitate some good news for Bode right before her death.

This is why it’s hard for Max Thieriot’s character to be altogether happy at the moment, in between what happened to Rebecca and the situation involving Sharon. While he may be able to take a step forward in his own life thanks to Rebecca, her life is now over and that’s a really hard pill for him to swallow.

One of the things that this show has done a great job at from the start, though, is really painting reality as it is — in a pretty bold, no-holds-barred sort of way. There aren’t any attempts to mask anything up, or pretend that the brutal lives of convict firefighters are anything but. Bode is lucky to be alive himself, given everything that we have seen happen to him over the course of the season.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and hope that there aren’t any more deaths for the rest of the season. We already have a season 2, so we hope everyone will make it to that point!

What did you think about the events of Fire Country season 1 episode 15 over on CBS?

Are you surprised that we lost Rebecca at the end of the day? Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

