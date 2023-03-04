Is Jules Latimer leaving Fire Country, and is Eve dead?

Is Jules Latimer leaving Fire Country, and what is happening with her character of Eve? Entering the episode tonight, we knew she was in danger.

Of course, just because someone is in danger doesn’t mean that we’re going to die! Remember just how many perilous situations that we’ve seen other characters in over the course of the year — heck, we’ve been worried about Sharon at least three or four times already.

If there was any one reason to be especially worried about Eve at this point, it’s probably the simple fact that at some point, we are going to lose some more major characters. This is a world where characters die, and we have to get accustomed to that idea, even if we don’t really want to.

Beyond just Eve’s future, this episode DID want to make us at least a little bit worried about Sharon, mostly because of the fact that she did not want to be revived in the event something terrible happened during surgery for her kidney transplant.

More on Eve’s situation

This was not an easy rescue at all. The tree collapsed on her and then after that, hypothermia started to settle in. Because of the location, it took an extremely long time for the rescue crew to arrive. The helicopter had a hard time getting low enough amidst the trees.

The good news is that the crew was actually able to get Eve out from under the tree — yet, almost immediately after she was out of toughest possible situation, Rebecca was then thrown into peril.

Entering tonight’s all-new episode of Fire Country, just how worried were you for Eve and her future?

Share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead that we don't want you to miss.

