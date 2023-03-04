Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the show returned recently from hiatus with Woody Harrelson … so is more great stuff on the way? We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s go ahead and dive in now to some of what we’re super happy to report.

First and foremost, rest assured that the series is coming back to the network later tonight, and this is probably going to be the biggest gamble out of any show that we’ve seen all season. This is, after all, the end result of booking Travis Kelce to be the host. The Super Bowl winning tight end from Kansas City is hardly the first NFL player to host the show, but there’s never a guarantee that an athlete is going to be good in this sort of environment.

The one thing that Kelce apparently has going for him is that he is a longtime Saturday Night Live fan, so he does have a chance to come into this with an understanding of how the show works — and there could be a real willingness here to have fun and play a completely different guy that who we see on the field. The best thing that any athlete can do on this show is just be game for anything and be willing to goof off outside your comfort zone. This is one of the reasons why Peyton Manning is so memorable as a host after so many years.

If this episode isn’t for you for whatever reason, then we can at least tell you that some other great stuff is coming on the other side. After all, the March 11 episode will be hosted by none other than Jenna Ortega, who is one of the biggest names in the acting world right now thanks to Wednesday. In some ways, that could be more of a traditional show.

Of course, we expect the content of the sketches to be pretty similar to what we’ve come to expect over the years — that won’t change that much with the host.

