True Detective season 4 premiere date: March expectations

With us very much now in the month of March, what better time to discuss True Detective season 4?

At this point, we certainly know that we are inching closer to the show’s big return at HBO. Just consider the evidence at this point! We’ve started to see more and more footage from it, and that is in addition to the recently-released photo above of Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. We know that this is a season set in Alaska, and it will revolve around two detectives trying to uncover the truth about a series of disappearances at remote research stations — presumably under the cover of darkness. There is a reason why True Detective: Night Country is the title being bandied about; this is set in the winter, which is when you have almost-permanent night skies throughout the show’s primary location.

So is there a chance that we actually learn a season 4 premiere date this month? With the way that HBO is currently promoting the show, it’s not something that we would currently rule out … but it may still be unlikely. After all, they’ve yet to really specify when in the year they are bringing it back! If we don’t see the fourth season until fall, they certainly aren’t going to announce a date until at least June or July.

The biggest question mark, at least for now, is whether or not the show is going to be coming back in the summer, given that there is nothing officially set yet for the other side of Succession season 4 in that Sunday timeslot. It could be this show, or it could be Winning Time or The Idol. Right now, the premium-cable network has a fair share of options at their disposal that they could choose from.

No matter what is deciding, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for other insight very soon!

Is there anything that you most want to see when it comes to True Detective season 4 right now?

