Is 1923 new this week on Paramount+? The season 2 future

Is 1923 new this week over on Paramount+? If you are coming into this hoping for a look to the future, we’re happy to help!

First and foremost, we should start by noting that there is a legitimate reason to want more of this show. After all, consider this: We had an enormous cliffhanger last week! Spencer was already trying his best to back it back to Montana and now, the love of his life in Alex has been separated from him. He now has these two separate goals while back at the ranch, you’ve also got Jacob and Cara trying to keep things afloat amidst an enormous amount of opposition.

Without further ado now, we do have to get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode this weekend. The reason we had the big cliffhanger last week is because that was the finale and now, we’re stuck sitting around and waiting to see what the future is going to hold here. We know that there is a season 2 coming for 1923, so that’s not something you have to worry about. The #1 issue is simply enduring what is going to be a pretty brutal hiatus to get to the other side. The folks at the aforementioned streaming service aren’t in a hurry to share more news about it, but our hope is that production starts this summer. If that happens, the door is at least open for some more new episodes to arrive when we get around to the end of the year / early 2024.

While it does seem like season 2 is likely to be the end of this show, it’s also important to note that there are some other things in the works here. Just think along the lines of both 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and then also some other prequels that could eventually be produced.

