Grey’s Anatomy season 19 ratings drop after Ellen Pompeo ‘exit’

We’ve been curious for most of the past week to see how Grey’s Anatomy season 19 would fare in the ratings after Ellen Pompeo’s on-screen exit. Now, we do have a slightly better sense of it.

Last night’s new episode, titled “All-Star,” ended up drawing a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic alongside just over 3 million live viewers. This is a drop of more than 15% in both metrics versus Meredith’s big farewell, and given how promoted that installment was, we are sitting here thinking that things could have been so much worse. This was still the #1 show in its timeslot in the demo, and that is something that ABC can hang its hat on for the time being.

We should note that last night’s episode is the least-watched of the season, but it’s not by some sort of insane margin that is going to have people’s jaws on the ground. What’s going to matter the most from the series from here is how it performs via DVR and streaming, and also if it incurs any other major drops the rest of the way.

Also, it’s important to remember that Pompeo is not gone from the world of Grey’s Anatomy entirely. She is still the narrator and executive producer on the project, and she will be back at the end of the season. As for future appearances in a season 20, that’s something that can be figured out down the road. We’d be surprised personally if she is ever a full-time cast member again, but never say never! We do think that there are a lot of options being kept open and for now, there are a lot of interns that can take more of the spotlight.

Remember also here that there are 20 episodes this season; we’re technically not even to the halfway point yet.

