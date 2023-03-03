Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode count: How much is left?

For everyone out there who is interested in the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode count, let’s say this: There is still a lot of good stuff ahead!

Just in case you are wondering how much we are talking about in particular, here is what we can say: According to a report coming in right now from TVLine, there are 20 episodes that comprise this season overall. We just got done with episode 8 and by virtue of that, we know that there are still a dozen more to go!

The reason why we had such a long hiatus over the first couple of months of this year is rather simple: It enables ABC to give us a solid run of stories for the rest of the year. There aren’t going to be any other substantial hiatuses that we’re forced to deal with an instead, we can just enjoy what is directly in front of us. That does include a very new era for the show, one that features a wide array of new characters and also a shifted focus with Ellen Pompeo no longer a full-time part of the story. She’ll still be around here and there and serve as the narrator, but she is not going to have a physical presence in every episode.

Of course, so much of the long-term future of Grey’s Anatomy right now is going to depend on whether or not the ratings can find some sort of equilibrium without Pompeo being a part of the on-screen cast, and we do think that there are some challenges that will come as a result of that. We know that this is not going to be a hit on a level that it once was, but if it can maintain even 80% of its audience long-term, that is something that the network could end up being happy with.

