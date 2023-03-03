The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Big Ressler, Reddington moment

As we get ourselves a little bit closer to The Blacklist season 10 airing this weekend on NBC, why not share more scoop? In particular, let’s hope for some other great stuff when it comes to Donald Ressler and Raymond Reddington, given that we need a few moments from them before the final season wraps up.

One thing that is especially important to mention here is something that is easily (and often) overlooked: Ressler is really one of the first people out there who really went after James Spader’s character. There is a history here that stretches for a pretty long period of time. With that in mind, of course there should be some sort of reckoning between the two, given that Donald has never fully reconciled the idea that he is working with a master criminal.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer John Eisendrath did note that there are some opportunities to dive into a few specific things with the two later on this season:

“What I would say about Ressler is he was on Red’s tail eight years before the pilot started, and he will be the last man standing when it comes time to determine Red’s fate at the end of this season.”

What we are really hoping is that this moment, no matter when or how it comes, can be a really emotional time for Ressler to think fully about his history with Reddington and also another simple question that he really should not ignore: What would Liz want him to do? Even beyond the grave, we know that she can be a really powerful influence over him and that’s not something to ignore at the moment.

Remember here that there is another episode of The Blacklist airing on Sunday — it is probably a Siya spotlight, but Ressler’s moment in the sun will come in due time.

Related – Check out a further discussion from James Spader, all about the final season

What do you want to see from Ressler and Reddington over the course of The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







