The Blacklist season 10 episode 2: Reddington, Cooper’s talk

Are you ready to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 2 arrive on NBC? We hope so, given that it is a matter of days away!

We do think within “The Whaler” there’s going to be another interesting Blacklister story tied to Wujing but for this piece in particular, we want to shift the focus elsewhere. With that in mind, why not discuss for a moment the state of things when it comes to Raymond Reddington and Harold Cooper?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

It’s true that Agnes did play a role in the recent season 10 premiere but as we move forward, it feels like the character’s role will be at least somewhat more important. She’s going to be a victim of bullying in the upcoming story, and both James Spader and Harry Lennix’s characters will come into conflict when it comes to how to deal with the situation. Odds are, Reddington will have an idea as to how to resolve the issue that falls into a somewhat morally-gray area, and that may not be something that Cooper wants to hear.

The truth is that Reddington doesn’t actually have much jurisdiction on this issue at all, as it is Cooper who is the parent and legal guardian at this point. We know that Reddington may want the best for Liz’s only living descendant, but there is a reason why Cooper has her. He’s been taking care of her for a while and in the past several months, Raymond has been gone! It is not altogether clear where he has been in that stretch of time, let alone how often (if at all) he has been speaking to Agnes.

Do we think that these two men will come to a compromise before the episode is over? Most likely yes, but this could speak a lot to what Reddington wants from Agnes’ future.

Related – James Spader talks further about the final season

What do you think we are going to see from Reddington and Cooper moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 2?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







