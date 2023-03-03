American Horror Story season 12 premiere date: March hopes

Now that we are in the month of March, we are definitely closer to an American Horror Story season 12 premiere date at FX. Does that mean that some news is just around the horizon?

First and foremost, we should note that we want news a million times over! How in the world can we not? Season 11 (NYC) marked a significant step forward in the show creatively. It was a chance to actually use the franchise to tell a twist on a true story, one that was well-acted, emotional, and painful. It’s probably something that will never get the attention it deserves moving forward.

As we move closer to season 12, at this point we’re just waiting for the next big announcement. It’s probably going to be a little while before we hear the theme for the next season — which is the most likely thing we’re going to hear in some official capacity.

What makes things tricky with this franchise is that it often moves at different paces depending on the year. We’ve had some seasons of American Horror Story where we’ve learned a lot about what the upcoming story several months in advance. Meanwhile, we’ve also had seasons like this past one, where everything was pretty last minute.

For now, we’re hoping that we learn about season 12 earlier than we did NYC, but it’s not going to be THIS early. While it is possible we get a tiny tease or two about the future over the course of this month, we’d say you are better off looking to the summer if you want more precise insight. If nothing else, that is when filming should begin and it will be easier to learn a lot of different things.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into American Horror Story season 12 through the month of March?

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into American Horror Story season 12 through the month of March?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

