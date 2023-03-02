Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Look who’s back!

For those of you excited to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 on NBC this weekend, here’s another reason to be. We are going to be diving a little bit more into TC’s personal life!

You may have heard last fall that Emily Alabi was coming back to Hawaii to reprise her role as Mahina, who was a potential love interest for Stephen Hill’s character. Now, we can 100% confirm that she is back! An NBC photo for this weekend’s “NSFW” shows her in a scene with TC, so we’ll have to wait and see what’s going on here from top to bottom.

What we certainly can say is that TC deserves a little love in his life, just like all of the other main characters. You can easily argue that this is a romantic season already! After all, one of the big, central narratives going on right now is the secret romance between Magnum and Higgins — it doesn’t seem as though anyone else has fully figured it out just yet, but that’s just a matter of time since all of their friends are pretty smart. TC having his own romance means that he does get to have some stories where he shines front and center, and this could lead to some conversations with a lot of his friends, as well.

For those interested in other TC-centric stories, we know already that Martin Martinez is also going to be back as Cade. Even though the first half of Magnum PI season 5 is only ten episodes, the writers are still making sure that all of these characters have their moment in the sun. This is, of course, in addition to the larger story arc we have right now concerning Captain Greene’s death, which could play out for a while still.

Remember, episode 4 is going to be airing Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern!

