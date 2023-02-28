The Blacklist season 10 episode 2: What is Siya Malik’s goal?

This weekend you’re going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 2 over on NBC — are you ready to dive in? “The Whaler” is clearly bringing a new Blacklister to the table, but at the same time also a huge spotlight for one Siya Malik.

So what will this character bring to the table — or, to be specific, what is her end goal? There are a few different things to wonder about in here…

On paper, it seems fairly simple what Anya Banerjee’s character wants out of being a part of the Task Force — a chance to get some answers about her mother Meera. Unfortunately for her, we do not think that finding this is going to be all that easy. Meera was killed in the midst of a big Berlin-adjacent story at the end of season 1 — how do you bring that information back to the surface?

The idea here may just be that Siya eventually learns how far the Task Force goes to protect Reddington and she blames him for everything; or, it’s certainly possible that she’s got some other agenda that is not inherently clear. We’re okay if there is a deeper secret or larger storyline here, mostly because we prefer supporting characters with weight. Given that she is going to be around for the entire season, the writers don’t have to pressure themselves to give answers; they can take their time.

Speaking of answers…

Can we get the truth about Reddington at some point? If it happens, we’re not altogether sure that we’re going to get it in the first half of the season … but rest assured we’re still curious. This is the final season; let’s end it the right way.

What are you the most excited to see as we move into The Blacklist season 10 episode 2 over on NBC?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments!

