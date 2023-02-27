The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Is Laverne Cox returning?

As we try to get ourselves prepared for the rest of The Blacklist season 10, one thing feels clear: We are going to see a lot of familiar faces. With Wujing doing his best to bust out a lot of criminals and create his own army, he will likely see Raymond Reddington’s past as a way to move forward.

With that in mind, why not comment further on none other than Laverne Cox and her character of Dr. Laken Perillos?

Last night following the premiere, NBC surprised us in actually airing a trailer-of-sorts for the rest of the season. There was some footage in here that we’ve already seen before, but the show made a real point of showing Perillos alongside Dembe Zuma. This character has received a shocking amount of press for a one-episode villain from the past, so it’s fair to say that she will be coming back in some form.

In general, we tend to think that this season is going to bring a lot of bold, surprising callbacks and Easter eggs to the table. After all, why wouldn’t they? If you are the producers, you want to get as many iconic villains back as possible, and you should also want it to be a mixture of a lot of different seasons. The last thing that we want is for it to just be either people from season 1 or the most-recent batch of episodes. A healthy mix is typically the right mix.

Of course, amidst all of this we are hoping that we could still get some answers to a few of the show’s larger mysteries, whether it be Reddington’s identity, why was the character sick in season 8, or what his plans are for the future of the empire.

