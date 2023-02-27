Quantum Leap season 1 episode 14 spoilers: Addison’s dad!

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to check out Quantum Leap season 1 episode 14, and of course there’s a lot that we can say about it in advance!

First things first, let’s just say that “SOS” could be one of the more awkward storylines that we’ve seen Ben undertake since the start of the show. Not only has he leapt back into a different time period, but he’s also going to be dealing with Addison’s dad, played by Legends of Tomorrow and Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh. This is going to be super-strange for Ben and Addison both, so how do they separate personal history from what is going on? Remember, there is a very particular reason why he is there…

To get a few more details right now all about the future, go ahead and check out the full Quantum Leap season 1 episode 14 synopsis below:

03/06/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Ben leaps onto a naval battleship during war games in 1989, he must not only navigate a dangerous rescue mission but also contend with his commanding officer, XO Alexander Augustine, otherwise known as Addison’s father. TV-PG

One of the things that is the most important to remember, at least for the time being, is that there’s still a good bit of the story left after this one wraps — and there should be fewer hiatuses in the near future. We know that all of the breaks have been frustrating, but we’re at least getting closer to the home stretch of the season. It’s hard to say whether or not Ben and Addison are going to have the reunion they so richly deserve, but we don’t think it’s wrong for us to be crossing our fingers and hoping for the best!

We know already that there is a season 2 coming for this show — at least that is one thing we don’t have to worry about.

What are you the most interested in seeing right now when it comes to Quantum Leap season 1 episode 14 next week?

Be sure to share some thoughts and predictions now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

