The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere: What Prime Video needs

At this point, we don’t think it is hard to spell out why The Wheel of Time season 2 is so important to the folks at Prime Video. This is one of their most important shows within the sci-fi fantasy genre, but for the sake of this particular article, we’re going to go beyond just that.

To be specific, let’s go ahead and dive into how this could probe to be one of the most important shows that the Amazon-owned streaming service has for the rest of the year.

We are well-aware that there are several hits coming up down the road for Prime Video. However, the fourth season of The Boys is not expected until 2024. Meanwhile, the same can be said for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. When you consider this, it makes it all the more important that the fantasy epic delivers big numbers and keeps people subscribed.

So how do you achieve that? Just as you would imagine, there are a few different things that you need to consider. First and foremost, there’s the simple fact that you need an excellent promotional campaign, and this is a reminder that the new season is probably still months away. You can’t announce a show of this magnitude at the last minute and even when you do announce it, you need there to be a plethora of trailers and previews.

Also, there’s another difficult challenge mixed in here of trying to appeal to both book fans and newcomers alike. How do you get people to go back and watch the first season who haven’t already? That’s not the easiest thing in the world to do, but it is necessary. Sure, we recognize already that The Wheel of Time has already been renewed for a season 3, but why stop there? If you are this streaming service, you want to do what you can to ensure a season 4. This is why they will put a lot of thought into the premiere date.

So when could we be getting it? While we wouldn’t rule out late April as of yet, May does seem like a real possibility. We’ll see if that pans out.

When do you think we could see The Wheel of Time season 3 arrive on Prime Video?

