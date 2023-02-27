NCIS season 20 episode 16 return date: ‘Butterfly Effect’

As we look towards NCIS season 20 episode 16 over at CBS, let’s just say we’ve got some good and bad news to share.

So where should we start off here? Well, it’s worth noting that, unfortunately, another hiatus is right around the bend. We know what you’re thinking here — the show just came back! Why are they doing this to us? Well, just consider it a consequence of the network having to space out a full season until May, and it does give the cast, crew, and post-production team plenty of time to get together the remainder of the story.

If you do want to set the stage further for what’s ahead story-wise, we suggest simply that you check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Butterfly Effect” – The NCIS team jumps into motion to investigate who is responsible for a potential bio terror attack at a strip mall parking garage. Also, Knight’s father deals with a health scare while in Japan, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While the case-of-the-week story here could prove effective in its own right, it’s a little bit harder to generate some buzz on that and that alone. Just think about how many times we’ve seen stories over the years about bioweapons, whether it be on NCIS or some other crime dramas all across the board. The more intriguing thing for now is Knight’s storyline, since it may require her to open up more and showcase a vulnerable side. Also, we really haven’t had that many opportunities to learn about her family, the more that we can see things of that variety, the better off it will be for the show — though, of course, we don’t want to see anything bad happen with her father.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

