The Company You Keep season 1 episode 3: ‘Against All Odds’

Are you eager to learn a little more about The Company You Keep season 1 episode 3? There are a few things to get into here…

So where do we start? Well, the most natural place is noting that there is another installment coming in just seven days! “Against All Odds” will continue the challenge that been established within the first two episodes: Allowing us a chance to get to know some of these characters a little bit better, while also escalating the overall stakes.

To get more specifics, just take a look at The Company You Keep season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

The Nicolettis persuade a wealthy woman to seek revenge on her con-man fiancé at a horse race. Meanwhile, Emma meets Charlie’s family, and the CIA and Nicolettis catch wind of Daphne expanding her business beyond the Maguire drug enterprise.

In general, the most important thing here to remember here is pretty simple: Parts of this show are going to build over time. Hopefully, that will also include the audience. Sunday nights are a really tough time to launch a brand-new show, regardless of if you have a solid lead-in like American Idol or a well-known leading man like Milo Ventimiglia. The biggest thing ABC and parent company Disney really need to do at this point is continue to push streaming — more and more people are choosing that as their primary option of viewing shows, and that could be what helps there to be a season 2 down the road.

Of course, we’re also only two episodes into the series right now! It’s far too early to make any big predictions when it comes to what the network is going to do long-term. For now, let’s just sit back and see more of what is ahead for us in the weeks ahead.

