The Blacklist season 10 premiere: Is the Freelancer back?

As we entered The Blacklist season 10 premiere on NBC tonight, absolutely we were prepared for a lot of drama from start to finish! We had such a fantastic, electric premise for this latest batch of episodes based mostly on the Big Bad in Wujing. We knew that he was going to be out for revenge, and we saw during this episode the guy go to great lengths in order to ensure he got what he wanted.

To be specific, that meant working to bust another Blacklister out in the Freelancer, who appeared in the second episode of the show before returning down the road in season 8. In this episode, the guy found himself another nickname in “The Night Owl,” otherwise known as the title for this episode.

One thing that Wujing made very clear to his fellow adversary in this episode is that these two are not pals, and are never going to be pals. Yet, they do have a substantial reason to work together at the moment, and it has a lot to do with them sharing a common enemy. If they want revenge, they’ll need to do whatever they can to recruit more manpower.

Of course, Reddington himself has to make some moves as well. We know that he is back around the Task Force, and the group has a new ally in Siya Malik. It’s possible that James Spader’s character is happy to have a certain measure of help here, but let’s not forget along the way that there are a few different other things that she wants out of this arrangement. Just remember for a moment that she’s also interested in learning the truth about her mother Meera!

