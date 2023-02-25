Your Honor season 2 episode 8 preview: Flipping Fia?

As you get yourselves prepared for Your Honor season 2 episode 8 on Showtime next week, why wouldn’t you be curious about the future? There is a lot to contemplate at this point, whether it be Eugene’s predicament or the latest orders that Delmont has for Michael.

Of course, Bryan Cranston’s character thought that he was done with dealing with all of this … but he thought wrong. The reality here is that he’s now in a situation here where he has to figure out how to flip Fia, or at least this is what he’s been told to do. Will he manage to pull that off? It’s another test, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be done with these until the very end of the season. Delmont is not going away.

As we get into what we consider to be the homestretch of the season, at this point it feels fairly clear that Your Honor will continue to straddle the lines between genres and present from top to bottom a lot of complicated situations. There is always going to be a sociopolitical angle to what is going on here, just as there are also consequences that could come the direction of many characters in a wide array of forms. There’s the fear of going to prison (or staying in prison), and then there is also the fear of death.

One thing we do remain curious about is the fact that even at this point, Showtime has yet to confirm that season 2 is the final one. We know that Cranston said that a long time ago, but we think that the network is probably trying to keep the option open for more as long as they can. (Of course, maybe that changes a little bit in the event that Michael dies in the finale.)

There is no synopsis for episode 8 as of press time, but do you need that to be excited at this point?

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to Your Honor season 2 episode 8 over at Showtime?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







