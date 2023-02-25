Billions season 7 premiere date: Why Showtime may be flexible

The wait for a Billions season 7 premiere date has been long already and yet, here we are, still in the midst of a waiting game. We’d love to get some more news on the future as soon as possible, but it comes down to one simple question: What does Showtime really want to do?

Without further ado, we should go ahead and make one thing clear: Much of TV is going to be heading into an uncertain future, thanks largely to a potential writers’ strike coming down the road. Given that production on season 7 is currently underway, fans of Billions should not worry about it impacting episodes getting in the can.

However, what Showtime may do as a result of this is strongly consider more of when and how they want to air the entirety of this season. They could choose to take their time in order to get installments out there, mostly because a prolonged strike could end up causing some other shows to be pushed back. This is, at the very least, something that should be on our mind in the event that Paul Giamatti and the rest of the cast are not back until the late summer or the fall.

Are we still hoping for a late spring premiere? Sure, mostly due to the fact that the network is going to need to air something in the aftermath of Yellowjackets wrapping up for the season. The choices here seem to be between this show and also The Chi, which is currently producing its own upcoming batch of episodes.

As we move into the future of Billions, we are of course hoping for twists, turns, and a handful of other surprises from top to bottom. It’s also our hope that there are a few surprises that a lot of people will not see coming.

