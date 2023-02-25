The Blacklist season 10 premiere: New Hisham Tawfiq tease!

As you do get closer to tomorrow night’s big premiere of The Blacklist season 10, why not celebrate with more teases?

In particular, this article will have a small spotlight cast on Hisham Tawfiq, one of the most fantastic people in the whole ensemble. We’re talking here about a guy who started off as a small part in season 1, only to become one of the staples of the show as Dembe. We got to know him more and more over time, Hisham was promoted to series regular, and he’s just one of a handful of people left who have been a part of every season.

While we wouldn’t say there are any big reveals from Tawfiq on his recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show (watch here), he does a good job of setting the stage for what lies ahead, and discussing some of the central themes at the heart of this upcoming batch of episodes. We know already that Reddington is going to be hunted by Wujing, and it could be an all-hands-on-deck situation for him and the Task Force both to figure this out.

As for what we’re hoping to see personally here, a lot of that comes down to the show really working in order to present all sides of Dembe’s central dilemma. Think of this way: This is a man who is constantly torn between two different worlds. On one side, he is now a part of the FBI. Yet, he also still cares about Reddington. Will that cause conflict for him? Or, is it going to prove to be an asset for him as he passes information back and forth? There is a lot to think about here at present…

