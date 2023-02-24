The Blacklist season 10 premiere spoilers: Siya Malik introduction

The premiere of The Blacklist season 10 is just over 24 hours from airing on NBC — so why not get an introduction to a new character?

Entering the new batch of episodes on NBC, one of the new faces we’re going to see throughout is Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik, a woman who could become a pretty essential part of the FBI Task Force. She is incredibly smart, and she’ll waste little time introducing herself to Ressler and Dembe.

In a new sneak peek for the premiere at TV Insider, you can see Siya working on some sort of operation when she hears the name Harold Cooper mentioned. At that point, she realizes that there are connections here to her mother and she cannot help but speak up. She knew that her mom worked on a super-secret Task Force under Cooper, though the extent of her knowledge beyond that remains to be seen.

Beyond what we’ve spelled out so far, here is what Banerjee had the following to say to the aforementioned publication:

“Siya is super quick-witted, funny, and skilled … There’s a lightness and vitality to her, within the darkness of her vocation. Like [Meera], she’s good at detecting people’s motives. She has a lot of internal conflict, because she’s doing her job, but she also has a personal agenda: finding out what happened to her mother. Sometimes these two things can be in conflict. There’s a lot of moral gray areas which we’ll come to learn about we follow her journey across the season.”

Here’s what we are most curious about entering the new season — Meera died in an operation tied to Berlin, a character who hasn’t even been mentioned on the show in years. How do you tie that storyline to what is happening in the present?

