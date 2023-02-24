The Blacklist season 10: Harry Lennix on final season hopes

Can you believe that the premiere of The Blacklist season 10 is two days away, or that this will be the final season of the show? In both respects, it is rather hard to believe! We have been on this incredible journey and now, we have to be set to see it wind down … even if it is hard and the mere thought of it makes us emotional.

Of course, however emotional we feel about it is probably increased tenfold by some of the folks behind the scenes. Take, for example, the latest courtesy of Harry Lennix.

Speaking in a new interview with NBC 5 discussing the new season, the actor indicates that he is hoping for a “satisfying” conclusion, both for him, Harold Cooper, and also the audience. He compares the journey to a meal, and expresses the desire that people are going to walk away content with what they saw. The ending of this show does feel super-enigmatic at the time of this writing, but we get the sense from Lennix that there will be a completeness that you end up seeing as a result of watching for so many years.

As frustrating as it may be right now that season 10 is the final one over at NBC, we are glad to have this sort of news in advance — and the same has to be said for the cast and crew. We don’t think that anyone out there wanted to come out of this show feeling like they didn’t have a clear beginning, middle, and end. This is a series worthy of a proper finale, even if it remains very unclear when we’re actually going to get one! Our hope is that it could be coming as early as the summer, but fall may be more likely if there is a writers’ strike taking place and the network needs some replacement shows.

