Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: What will network do?

As so many of us know at this point, we are going to be waiting a while to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrive on the Paramount Network. The question is how long?

As of right now, obviously this situation is a little bit confusing. Originally, the network said that the series would be coming back in the summer. However, that was before a situation started to escalate behind the scenes, including reports of drama between the show, the producers, and Kevin Costner. We should note that the Golden Globe winner recently denied the claims that he was trying to restrict himself to just a week of filming for the second part of season 5.

Yet, at the moment, the network has a major quagmire on their hand. How long are they going to wait to achieve a resolution between the supposed parties holding up production? Originally, filming was going to start up for season 5 episode 9 in March; however, it appears now that it could be significantly delayed. There is no clear timetable anymore.

For the time being, we do think that Paramount is going to do everything within its power to ensure that the series comes out this year. They may be a little patient at first when it comes to working towards a resolution, but if there is none this summer, could they try something more radical? We don’t think they want to move forward without Costner, but we tend to think the stories about Matthew McConaughey first came out for a reason. Clearly, the network is trying to do whatever they can in order to ensure that they’ve got options. We know that they have every intention of finishing season 5, and we could see everything coming to a head with the schedule and the show’s future this spring.

For the time being, though we wait — the worst-case scenario, at least in the network’s mind, is that they try to get the show back on the air in November. In other words, the same time it premiered season 5.

What do you think the Paramount Network is going to do when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

What do you think the Paramount Network is going to do when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

