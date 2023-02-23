The Blacklist season 10 premiere sneak peek: Reddington, alone?

As so many of you are aware, The Blacklist season 10 is going to be premiering on NBC on Sunday after a fairly long wait and of course, there is a lot to be excited about!

Of course, there are also some mysteries — aren’t there almost always when it comes to Raymond Reddington? We don’t know exactly who he is; heck, it’s not even clear at the moment what he was sick with back in season 8! There are a lot of unanswered questions, and one of the big ones right now is why the character is going alone despite being in so much danger in the present-day timeline.

In a new sneak peek you can see over at TVLine, there is a pretty fascinating scene where we learn that not even Chuck, Reddington’s longtime bodyguard, is aware of what’s going on with the character. We know that Dembe is off with the FBI and to date, there hasn’t been too much buzz about Weecha. If we do eventually see her, it probably won’t be until later on down the road.

So why is Reddington back in action without any help? It’s possible that he’s almost worried for anyone to get too close if he is a marked man. Or, whatever he’s been working on, he felt the need to do it alone. We’ve certainly seen time and time again with him that he always likes to keep an air of mystery about himself, and it does not appear as though that is changing in the near future. Will we ever be let in on his world? We would love it but at this point, that seems more like something that would come in a series finale, and not so much anything that the producers will share right now.

Why do you think Reddington could be choosing to operate without bodyguards entering The Blacklist season 10?

