True Blood revival / reboot currently dead at HBO

For those wondering if HBO was still in the True Blood business, let’s just say that (at least for now) the network has put a stake in its heart.

In a new interview with Variety, network boss Casey Bloys confirms that they they are no longer looking at bringing back the vampire drama, noting that “nothing that felt like it got there” when it came to the story.

The first few seasons of the original series (which Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer) were especially successful for the network, as they came about right at the peak of the vampire craze that also inspired Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. Yet, interest waned slightly at the end of the show and the series finale proved to be rather polarizing to many fans out there. It did produce an excellent cast and some fantastic moments, but the truth is that at this point, the network doesn’t really need more True Blood. HBO is not in a position right now to be desperate.

After all, just consider everything that the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned property has right now! The Last of Us has already proven to be an enormous success and has a season 2. Meanwhile, there is also House of the Dragon, other potential Game of Thrones spin-offs, Succession, Euphoria, and True Detective. This is without even noting whatever projects that they may be working on behind the scenes.

Of course, there is always a chance that True Blood could rise from the dead in a few years — never say never with the undead, right?

For the record…

In this interview, Bloys also notes that a new version of Six Feet Under, which was also executive produced by Alan Ball, was never seriously considered — despite a lot of rumors that were floating around out there. (For the record, Six Feet Under already had one of the best endings out there.)

Do you think that there is a chance that we do get a True Blood revival at some point in the future?

Do you think that there is a chance that we do get a True Blood revival at some point in the future?

