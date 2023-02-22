Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: The 2023 significance

Based on a lot of stories that are currently out there, you can argue that the odds are pretty high that you will see Bridgerton season 3 this year. After all, remember that the cast and crew are almost done with filming, and even with a long post-production window, the period drama should be ready to go at some point this fall.

Of course, the show being done does not necessarily mean that the series is going to be on Netflix at the time in which people want. The streaming service has final say on when they want to air it, but we do think that they will still work to get it out there before 2023 wraps up.

After all, go ahead and consider this: The oh-so-simple fact that their 2024 lineup is already pretty stacked! There are a couple of big hits including Wednesday and Squid Game that we are counting on for next year, and that’s without considering that at least part of Stranger Things could return that same year. Meanwhile, on the flip side the end of this year could use a show that makes a big splash. We suppose a part of it could come from Emily in Paris, but will that be enough for Netflix to be happy? Bridgerton is one of the biggest aces that they have, and we tend to think even more so when you consider just how well it did premiering around Christmastime for season 1.

If the show ends up arriving in 2024 for some reason, it’s not going to be due to production. Instead, it will represent Netflix thinking, for whatever reason, that this is when they need its numbers the most. This can be frustrating, since the streamer does at times make decisions that don’t make sense on the outside looking in. Given that they already have a season 4 ordered, we don’t think think there should be as much pressure to keep everyone waiting for season 3.

For those who don’t know, this upcoming batch of episodes could be very much focused on Penelope Featherington and her own journey; that has been building for a while, so the hype is definitely there!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

