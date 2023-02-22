Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: 2023 in danger?

Is there a reason to worry about Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 airing at some point over this calendar year? At this point, is anything possible?

We’ve known for weeks now that the future of the show is in a certain degree of flux, and a new wrinkle was introduced recently in the form of a new Puck News article. What we learned through this is that there have been alleged issues behind the scenes for a while, but per Kevin Costner’s attorney, the reports that he asked for only one week of shooting for season 5 part 2 are highly inaccurate.

In the end, what’s clear is not how many days that Costner apparently wants to shoot, but that there is clearly some disagreement behind the scenes involving multiple parties. Otherwise, none of these reports out be out there in the first place. The Puck pieces notes that there’s a chance we could be waiting far longer than anticipated to see Yellowstone back on the Paramount Network, with November being a possibility — which is strange given that once upon a time, this is when we could have seen the arrival of season 6.

We do think, at least for now, that everyone will figure out to get the show back on the air before the calendar year concludes. After all, anything other than this would be a total nightmare for everyone involved. This is one of the biggest shows on television and because of that, there has to be a way to get everyone on the same page. It benefits all of them! This is a launching pad for Costner’s other projects, and the aforementioned network and Paramount+ are obviously going to be looking towards other off-shoots as well.

So in the end, above is our prediction … but we are also well-aware of how anything could still happen behind the scenes. It’s hard to be confident 100% given the current state of things.

When do you think we are going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network?

