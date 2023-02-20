The Blacklist season 10 premiere: What is ‘The Night Owl’?

We know that The Blacklist season 10 premiere is set to air on NBC this coming Sunday — the incredibly-long wait is almost over!

With this very thing in mind, of course there are a lot of exciting things ahead in regards to “The Night Owl” … but we do have questions about that very thing. Is this a Blacklister — or rather, is it something totally different?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

What makes this episode so intriguing is that for most of the promotional material so far? We have yet to see a Blacklister number attached to the Night Owl, which is something we tend to get with the vast majority of episodes of the show. With that being said, typically the standalone stories like “Cape May” or “Rassvet” are a little more clearly about something different than your Blacklister of the Week.

For now, if the Night Owl isn’t about a singular villain, it could be a descriptor for one of the characters within this world. or, it could be similar to the episode “The Russian Knot” that we saw in the past.

Above all else, we suppose what we learn through this installment as a whole is more important than anything pertaining to the Night Owl itself. Remember that there are so many questions we still have entering the season 10 premiere, including the identity of Reddington, whether some familiar faces from the past will come back, and also who could be getting a happy ending after all of this. There are so many characters who live within a moral gray area that as a result of that, we tend to think that there are a few surprises here and there.

Ultimately, we just want this entire story to be satisfying from start to finish. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype!

Related – Who do you think could return for season 10?

What, or who, do you think that the Night Owl is going to be on The Blacklist season 10 premiere?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







