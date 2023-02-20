Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Timing more reveals!

As you prepare yourselves for Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix down the road, obviously there are many things to be excited about!

Take, for example, the notion that we are in the final weeks of filming. Or, the simple fact that the prequel series revolving around Queen Charlotte is going to premiere in early May. These two things matter when we consider how the streaming service is going to feature new episodes of the flagship show — or, some of the big announcements that are coming down the road.

While we do think it’s possible that season 3 could theoretically return in late summer or early fall, it’s hard to imagine the streamer moving that quickly when it comes to getting these episodes out there. Not only will they want to space out the prequel from Bridgerton proper, but they are probably going to consider posting the show in the late fall or early winter. Remember that they draw some of their best numbers around then. This is a period that helped make the first season a huge hit; also, consider what the first season of Wednesday was able to accomplish! This is why we wouldn’t be surprised at a November or December start date for season 3 at this point … so what could this mean for some other reveals?

When it comes to a specific premiere-date announcement, we wouldn’t be shocked if something is announced during the late summer. We’d love for an approximate date to accompany Queen Charlotte, but for now that’s more of a dream than an idea to take super-seriously.

If we get a premiere date in late summer, that means it’s possible that a trailer could surface in September or October. We do tend to be pretty confident that there’s going to be a good amount of promotion for the new season — after all, why wouldn’t there be? Netflix is going to get their money’s worth out of this property, as they have so many times over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

