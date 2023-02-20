Magnum PI season 5 episode 3 promo: Can Higgins keep a secret?

Last night NBC offered up a first look at Magnum PI season 5 episode 3, and it’s safe to say we’re more excited than before!

From the very start of Magnum and Higgins’ romantic entanglement, it was clear that they wanted to keep this a secret. As for the reason why, it may go a little bit as follows: They don’t want anything to impact their work, and there’s also something fun about having everything be super-quiet right now.

Of course, what’s makes the two of them dating so fun is that everyone knows them so well! In the promo for episode 3, Rick tells Higgins that he believes that Magnum is seeing someone — he’s able to catch that vibe from him! However, he hasn’t quite figured out that the person he’s with is sitting in the car alongside him … which makes it even funnier when he suggests that his new relationship may not be all that serious.

Personally, we do think that Perdita Weeks’ character won’t have a huge issue keeping this relationship a secret for now, but she’s smart enough to know that eventually, Rick and the rest of their friends are going to figure this out. We hardly think they’ll be upset — as a matter of fact, we tend to think Rick and TC would be the biggest Miggy cheerleaders out there! We just look at that point in the relationship as something to look forward to down the road. We do think it’s fun to have something on the horizon to think about and smile — there’s a lot of season left to go and with that, there is plenty of time to explore that further.

We should also note that Rick and Higgins will have plenty of time to discuss Magnum’s dating life in this episode — at one point, they may be captured!

