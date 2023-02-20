NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Is Hetty returning pre-series finale?

As so many of you out there are very much aware, NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is officially the end of the road on CBS. This is not an altogether easy thing to accept at the moment, and it would be hard virtually whenever the news was announced.

Yet, we do think that there are a few select things that everyone wants to see play out before we get the end of the road. That, of course, includes the return of Linda Hunt as Hetty. How could we not have her back? It’s been a long time since the character was featured on-screen, even if her voice did have a cameo of sorts within the three-part crossover event.

We should note that at the time of this writing, there is no confirmation as to when or even if we are going to see Hunt back on the show. Yet, at the same time we remain hopeful that there’s something more ahead for this character. After all, there’s so much exciting stuff to resolve with where she is, and also whether or not she will be at Callen and Anna’s wedding.

If you are the producers of the show, we tend to think that the big question is going to be whether or not to promote her return in advance. Personally, we do think that this is something that is absolutely going to happen for a multitude of different reasons. It could bring more viewers to the show near the end, for starters, and also give everyone a reason to celebrate in advance.

We know that in general, there are only so many opportunities left, so we tend to imagine that the remainder of the series will be full of callbacks and cameos — basically, everything that we’ve come to know and love with this show for a rather long time.

