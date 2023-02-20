Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 15 talk

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? We know that there is so much good stuff to look forward to when it comes to the spin-off. In particular, remember that there is some great stuff ahead for Lucy Tara as she returns to the Aloha State!

We know that there are a few different stories here that are a long time coming but without further ago, let’s just get the bad news out of the way here: There is no installment coming on the network in a matter of hours. Instead, the plan is for season 2 episode 15, titled “Good Samaritan,” to come around on Monday, February 27, right after the 450th episode of the flagship show. It’s still crazy that ANY show in this era gets close to this milestone!

Now, let’s get back to NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 15 — below, you can see the synopsis for everything that is coming up next:

“Good Samaritan” – When a Navy deserter accidentally comes out of hiding, his family becomes a target that drives the NCIS team and Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) to investigate who is after them. Meanwhile, Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai’i from her agent afloat job early, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Of course, Lucy’s return means a lot to the team, as she is coming back with a ton of experience that she gained from being an Agent Afloat over the past several weeks. We’re also hoping that there is a lot of fun stuff coming for her and Whistler! The two have been apart for a long time, and we know that they are one of the most exciting couples within the greater NCIS world. There’s certainly going to be a lot more to explore with these two soon!

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 15 when it airs at CBS?

Are you bummed that the show is on hiatus?

