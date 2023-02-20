Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that there is some great stuff to look forward to at this point, with the 450th episode right around the corner.

So are we going to have a chance to see that tonight? Well, this is where some of the bad news comes into play here. Tonight, the crime drama is off the air but luckily, this is going to be a pretty short hiatus. The plan here is to bring NCIS back in just one week with the milestone, which will feature both an intense case and also some personal backstory for one Alden Parker — who has had a lot of that as of late.

To get some other updates all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full season 20 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Unusual Suspects” – NCIS investigates the death of a ride-share driver who was found after a car accident. Also, Parker’s dad, who is temporarily living with him, assists the team in their investigation, on the 450th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We don’t think that it is lost on anyone out there that this is a huge milestone that few other shows out there ever achieve. Hopefully, that means that we’re going to be seeing some callbacks to the past and some other great stuff all across the board. We know that this franchise tends to do a great job of paying homage, but we hope that we’re going to see that over the course of this hour.

Rest assured, though, that OF COURSE there’s going to be a lot of great stuff after the fact here! In general, we tend to think that we’ll have chances to learn more about all of these agents before we get to the finale.

What do you most want to see as we prepare for NCIS season 20 episode 15 in one week’s time?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

