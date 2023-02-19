The Company You Keep season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next?

After the big premiere today on ABC, do you want to know more about The Company You Keep season 1 episode 2? There is another installment coming next week and of course, there’s a lot to be excited about from start to finish!

So where do we start? Well, mostly with a reminder that a lot of the familiar themes from the premiere are still going to be here. This is a spy drama and by virtue of that, you should definitely prepare for some more action and espionage the rest of the way. The goal here should be to constantly have you guessing, and we hope that the Milo Ventimiglia drama achieves that.

In a way, this show is an interesting test given that this is the first major TV role we’ve seen for Milo coming off of the success of This Is Us — will that audience carry over to a show that is very much different? That remains to be seen.

For the time being, though, we can at least share the full The Company You Keep season 1 episode 2 synopsis with some additional insight all about what lies ahead from here:

After Daphne sets a quick turnaround for payment, the Nicolettis devise a plan to steal a valuable necklace at an auction. Meanwhile, as Emma and Charlie are both pursuing Daphne, their worlds nearly collide.

At this point tomorrow, hopefully we’ll have a better sense of the show’s ratings — a great starting-off point from what we could see the rest of the way here. This is a show that has at least a solid lead-in courtesy of American Idol, but it will be facing some competition. Tonight, it is up against the two-hour premiere of Magnum PI and then also NCIS: Los Angeles, two shows that have some very-much established audiences.

What do you most want to see on The Company You Keep season 1 episode 2 when it arrives next week?

Did you enjoy the premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







