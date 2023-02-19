The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Key checkpoints

As you prepare yourselves to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu down the road, obviously there are reasons for excitement! We tend to think there is SO much potential for the final season to be the most dramatic and powerful. It’s probably one of the reasons why the producers are taking their time with it.

For those who are currently unaware, there is no indication that filming has started yet for the remaining episodes. We’d obviously love some news on this in the near future, but there is no indication that we’ll be getting it over the next few months.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Here’s what we can say more in general terms — there are a number of big checkpoints we are anticipating for this show as we get closer to the end of the road here. We’re sure that there will be some sort of announcement when filming begins. From there, something more could come out when it comes to new characters. Plot details are not going to be altogether easy to come by, and that may be one of the last checkpoints we get leading up to the premiere.

Prior to those details coming out, here’s what to expect — details on when filming wraps up, a premiere date announcement, a teaser, and then a full trailer. We’re going to hit a lot of those, one right after the next, in due time. Unfortunately, we don’t foresee the final episodes coming until 2023, so we could be well over eight months away from a premiere date announcement. Heck, until we actually see filming kick off, it’s hard to be that excited or certain about any one thing in general.

Just go ahead and know this: There are a lot of checkpoints ahead and with that, a lot to be excited about.

Related – Check out some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale, including other insight all about the future

What do you think the next big announcement is going to be moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







