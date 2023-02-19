The Equalizer season 3 episode 9: Power Book II: Ghost actor set

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 3 episode 9 arrive — there is no other hiatus ahead! We’re going to have a nice run of episodes over the course of the next several weeks, and the next one in particular features a great guest star, as well!

Over the course of “Second Chance,” you are going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost actor Berto Colon appear as a major adversary. This is going to be a character who tests not only Robyn McCall, but the relationship that she has built up with Dante over time.

Want to learn a little bit more news all about what lies ahead? Then check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Second Chance” – McCall and Dante’s relationship is tested when a conman (Berto Colon) the NYPD has been building a years-long case against kidnaps a relative of McCall’s client and forces him to assist in a heist in order to save them, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If you want action, it does feel pretty darn clear at this point that this episode is going to give you plenty of that. We do think the writers right now are going to present a mixture of short and long-term stories, especially since Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast have the luxury of knowing already that a season 4 renewal. That means that there is a lot less pressure in order to ensure that the show has to tie together any loose ends here. Instead, they have a real shot here to give you a wide array of different stuff including some big cliffhangers down the line. Go ahead and prepare for all of that accordingly…

What are you most excited to see right now when it comes to The Equalizer season 3 episode 9 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







