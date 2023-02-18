The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Schedule debates

Is there anything you can anticipate when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 and a schedule over the next few months?

Obviously, the first order of business here is reminding you that there IS a lot to look forward to when it comes to the Prime Video series from top to bottom. Filming is done, and we’re at the moment just waiting to see what the powers-that-be are going to do when it comes to announcing a premiere date or sharing a trailer.

An interesting wrinkle to think about here is what the streaming service is doing with Carnival Row in the wake of this week’s premiere. Originally, it seemed as though we were going to get weekly episodes following a two-part premiere, but it seems now that we’ll be getting two episodes every week until the show ends next month. That means that if The Wheel of Time is ready to be aired in the near future, it could come back from early to mid-spring if there were concerns about these two shows airing at the same time. (We know that Prime Video does tend to spread out their hits.)

Of course, this really does come down to when the show is ready, given that we’ve already heard this year there is still work to be done in post-production and we certainly don’t think that is something that will be rushed along. It’s one of the reasons why late spring or summer is still in the cards.

Could season 2 air two episodes a week?

We do think there’s a case to be made for it from the vantage point of creating more of a big, compact event. Yet, we tend to think that the Amazon-owned streamer is going to go instead for a two-episode premiere and then one a week the rest of the way. From a financial standpoint, that is the thing that makes the most sense since you get more subscriber revenue that way.

(Yes, we know it’s not fun to talk about ways corporations make money, but they are definitely chatting about this.)

Is there anything that you are especially hoping for when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 at Prime Video?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







