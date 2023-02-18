The Blacklist season 10 premiere sneak peek: A Wujing warning

In just over a week from tomorrow, The Blacklist season 10 premiere is going to arrive over on NBC, and it’s pretty darn easy to be excited! We’ve waited for a LONG time to see what’s coming up next here, and we would just say to get prepared for danger, excitement, and of course a pretty notable villain courtesy of Wujing.

Based on the end of season 9, we know already what the character’s endgame is — he is out to find former Blacklisters and recruit them to his cause. It doesn’t even matter how he gets them! He’ll bust them out of prison if it means helping in his ultimate plan of revenge. He knows the truth about Raymond Reddington being an informant for the FBI. As a result of that, he’s building an army and James Spader’s character has to get prepared.

In a new sneak peek for the premiere (via SpoilerTV), you can see Reddington having a conversation about the Task Force all about what’s happening. He suggests that a lot of these locked-away criminals get extra security for one reason — he recognizes that this is just the beginning of the carnage to come. Things could get even crazier from here on out and in the end, you just have to hope that everyone is prepared.

What we’re the most curious about right now is simple: What former Blacklisters are going to turn up? Pretty much throughout the final season, we have seen the producers do a good job of keeping almost everything behind a heavy lock and key. This could open the door for at least a few surprises.

