The Blacklist season 10: When could the series finale air?

For those of you who weren’t aware, The Blacklist season 10 is going to be the final one at NBC. It may not be something we love to think about, but that doesn’t allow us to escape the reality of this situation. We have to prepare for an emotional journey here, but also one that could last for a long period of time.

After all, there is a good possibility right now that the series finale may not air until the end of this year…

As several of you most likely know at this point, there are 22 episodes that constitute the final season, starting with the February 26 premiere. With the way that the schedule is currently set up, there won’t be many opportunities to do two-hour blocks until after Magnum PI season 5 ends the first half of its season. This is where NBC comes into a dilemma: Do you air the James Spader series into the summer, or actually shift the second part of it into fall?

One thing that causes us to think in terms of the latter is a potential writers’ strike that could be happening entering the late spring or summer, which could, in turn, delay the start of traditional TV production in the summer. NBC may not want to air The Blacklist into the summer as a contingency; that way, they’d have something more to air in the fall. Don’t be shocked if this turns out to be the case and as a result of that, the series finale could end up airing in December.

If we do still get summer episodes for whatever reason, then perhaps the big finale comes in either late July or August. There are a lot of options still and until NBC reveals something, we would take any and all reports out there with a grain of salt.

